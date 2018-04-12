Brokerages Set Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (AHP) PT at $12.60

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (NYSE:AHP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime by 3.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 496,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 87,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,888. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.99. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Ashford Hospitality Prime declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Ashford Hospitality Prime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc invests in high revenue per available room (RevPAR), luxury hotels and resorts. The Company conducts its business and owns all of its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Prime Limited Partnership (Ashford Prime OP). The Company operates in the direct hotel investment segment of the hotel lodging industry.

