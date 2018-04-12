Brokerages Set DIC Asset (DIC) PT at $10.85

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.85 ($13.40).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIC shares. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.84) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($13.27) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, February 12th.

DIC traded up €0.12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €10.28 ($12.69). 77,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €9.04 ($11.16) and a 1 year high of €11.20 ($13.83).

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

