Brokerages Set Elevate Credit (ELVT) Target Price at $10.13

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research firms have commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS started coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, COO Jason Harvison sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $63,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 1,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ELVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 53,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,476. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $313.11 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Elevate Credit (ELVT) Target Price at $10.13” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/brokerages-set-elevate-credit-elvt-target-price-at-10-13.html.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.