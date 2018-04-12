Brokerages Set Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Target Price at $16.66

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

HCLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on Hi-Crush Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCLP. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 80.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 103.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.70%. equities research analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Target Price at $16.66” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/brokerages-set-hi-crush-partners-lp-hclp-target-price-at-16-66-updated-updated.html.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.