Brokerages Set ONE Gas (OGS) Target Price at $67.25

Shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 254,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,474.83, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.15. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $79.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $462.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,565,000 after buying an additional 67,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

