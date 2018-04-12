Brokerages Set Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Price Target at $55.43

Shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Orbotech to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ ORBK) traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 5,986,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.37. Orbotech has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $2,898.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Orbotech’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. is a supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. The Company provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductor devices (SDs). The Company’s segments include Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy and Recognition Software.

