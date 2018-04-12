Brokerages Set TESARO Inc (TSRO) Price Target at $133.14

Shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

TSRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TESARO from $165.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on TESARO from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, VP Grant C. Bogle sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $99,223.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Orlando Oliveira sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $209,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $634,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 334,913 shares of company stock worth $19,083,294 and sold 13,042 shares worth $760,526. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of TESARO by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TESARO by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TESARO by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TESARO by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of TESARO by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

TSRO stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. TESARO has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $168.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3,349.68, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.40.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 126.44% and a negative net margin of 222.15%. sell-side analysts expect that TESARO will post -9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

