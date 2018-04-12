Brokerages Set Ur-energy (URG) Target Price at $1.50

Shares of Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-energy in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Ur-energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,692,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,016.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Ur-energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ur-energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,089,000.

Shares of Ur-energy stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,635. Ur-energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.79.

Ur-energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Ur-energy had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Ur-energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

