Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CSW Industrials’ Q4 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for CSW Industrials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CSW Industrials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $721.01, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03.

In related news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $195,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

