Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crusader Energy Group, LLC’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:JONE)

Crusader Energy Group, LLC (NYSE:JONE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Crusader Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crusader Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Crusader Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Crusader Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Crusader Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of Crusader Energy Group stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Crusader Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Crusader Energy Group (NYSE:JONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Crusader Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 57.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JONE. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crusader Energy Group by 4,993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,663,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,577 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crusader Energy Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 877,268 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crusader Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Crusader Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crusader Energy Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 249,561 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crusader Energy Group

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

