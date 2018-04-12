Jefferies Group Comments on Zumiez Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $25.50 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $624.92, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Chairman Thomas D. Campion sold 140,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $3,510,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 223,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,991 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,333 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

