Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,043,400 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043,400 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Edison International worth $79,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $1,192,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,746,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,424,000 after buying an additional 1,832,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,735,000 after buying an additional 193,975 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,415,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,994,000 after buying an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,288,000 after buying an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.84. 2,727,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,168. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20,483.75, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

