Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of BRKS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 104,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,229. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,889.63, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,626,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 7,575 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $203,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,289 shares of company stock worth $2,028,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 772,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 432,978 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,478,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 425,807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 771,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 393,416 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 882,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 377,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 319,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

