BRT Realty Trust (BRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BRT Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRT Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. BRT Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRT Realty Trust.

BRT Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. BRT Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (up previously from $12.50) on shares of BRT Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRT Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BRT Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BRT Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 15,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. BRT Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $169.63, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th. This is a positive change from BRT Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRT Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.40%.

About BRT Realty Trust

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

