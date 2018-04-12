McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Holdings Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 914,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,468. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13,860.42, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Holdings Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bryn-mawr-trust-co-reduces-position-in-mccormick-company-incorporated-mkc-updated-updated-updated.html.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.