BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,519 Shares of Nike (NKE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 43,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 40,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $109,297.76, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Goldman Sachs set a $59.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Nike in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Nike from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Nike from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

