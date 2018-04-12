BT Group plc (BT.A) Receives GBX 318.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 318.33 ($4.40).

BT.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.84) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 355 ($4.90) price objective on shares of BT Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, November 24th.

BT Group (LON BT.A) traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 228.05 ($3.15). 16,140,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group has a twelve month low of GBX 224.20 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.66). The stock has a market cap of $22,630.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.47.

About BT Group

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

