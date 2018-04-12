Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 330,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,719. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $2,204.80, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $4,202,971.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 442,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,576,925.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $256,679.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,560,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $37,771,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $37,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,755 shares during the period. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $23,205,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

