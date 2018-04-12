Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) has trended positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Builders FirstSource earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1081504792773 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

BLDR stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,175.13, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $256,679.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,650 shares of company stock worth $8,790,722. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

