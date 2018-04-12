Bunge (BG) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.11

News articles about Bunge (NYSE:BG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bunge earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1119185011409 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Vertical Group upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Bunge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of BG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 577,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $10,425.86, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.14. Bunge has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $83.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. analysts expect that Bunge will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bunge-bg-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-11.html.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.