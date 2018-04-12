Burlington (BURL) Insider Sells $333,625.00 in Stock

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $333,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joyce Manning Magrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $314,100.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of Burlington stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $293,184.00.

BURL stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 210,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,890. The stock has a market cap of $9,360.88, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Burlington has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $138.45.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Burlington during the fourth quarter worth about $122,030,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Burlington during the fourth quarter worth about $87,410,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Burlington by 662.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 679,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,561,000 after acquiring an additional 590,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Burlington by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,644,000 after acquiring an additional 435,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Burlington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,177,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Burlington in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Burlington in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.19.

About Burlington

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

