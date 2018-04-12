William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Burlington (BURL)

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Burlington in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners set a $150.00 price target on shares of Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Burlington in a report on Sunday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $136.15 on Wednesday. Burlington has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9,313.79, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Burlington in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Burlington in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Burlington by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $2,358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $293,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,222.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,509 in the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

