Burney Co. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,182 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,696,000 after purchasing an additional 895,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,764,739,000 after buying an additional 1,210,393 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after buying an additional 4,696,452 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after buying an additional 13,452,551 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $681,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, UBS set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83,506.70, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

