Burst Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $31.65 million and approximately $637,327.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex and Coinroom.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,926,035,221 coins. Burst’s official message board is forums.burst-team.us. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment “

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Bittrex, Poloniex, Burst Asset Exchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

