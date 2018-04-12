BuzzCoin Price Up 91% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:BUZZ)

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One BuzzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. BuzzCoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $1,621.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BuzzCoin has traded up 91% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BuzzCoin Coin Profile

BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2015. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,247,566,676 coins. The official website for BuzzCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BuzzCoin Coin Trading

BuzzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BuzzCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BuzzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

