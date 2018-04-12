BWX Technologies (BWXT) Receives $65.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.63.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 526,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,670. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,339.35, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.24% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $430.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.18 million. equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,560.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,350. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 232,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 176,357 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/bwx-technologies-bwxt-receives-65-44-average-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.