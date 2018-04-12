Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Byline Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.8618072146498 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $681.92 and a PE ratio of 44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $607,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,686 shares of company stock worth $1,590,875 in the last quarter.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

