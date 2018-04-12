C-Bit Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (XCT)

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, C-Bit has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. C-Bit has a market cap of $163,682.00 and $498.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C-Bit coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00051265 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00107968 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

C-Bit Coin Profile

C-Bit (XCT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. The official website for C-Bit is c-bit.me. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits.

C-Bit Coin Trading

C-Bit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase C-Bit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C-Bit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C-Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

