C. H. Robinson (CHRW) Short Interest Update

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,327,880 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 13,392,777 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,148,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of C. H. Robinson in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of C. H. Robinson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C. H. Robinson from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C. H. Robinson has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12,852.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. C. H. Robinson had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. C. H. Robinson’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, insider James Lemke sold 4,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $403,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,284,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,578. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of C. H. Robinson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C. H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

