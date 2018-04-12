C20 (C20) Price Tops $3.13 on Top Exchanges

C20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One C20 token can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00029045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and IDEX. C20 has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.14 million worth of C20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, C20 has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00829276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012687 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

C20 Profile

C20 launched on October 16th, 2017. C20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens. The official website for C20 is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for C20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for C20 is medium.crypto20.com. C20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

C20 Token Trading

C20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bibox. It is not possible to buy C20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C20 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for C20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.