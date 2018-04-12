Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.40.

CCMP stock opened at $109.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,775.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 19,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,971,831.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,505.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $1,680,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,236 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,782 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after buying an additional 116,046 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 269,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

