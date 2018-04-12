Paul Taylor Hansed Buys 64,000 Shares of Cabral Gold (CBR) Stock

Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) insider Paul Taylor Hansed acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,120.00.

CBR opened at C$0.38 on Thursday. Cabral Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.50.

