Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSTE. Credit Suisse Group cut Caesarstone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesarstone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $690.41, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.97. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Caesarstone by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 249,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Caesarstone by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 229,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Caesarstone by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 209,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

