Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Raised to GBX 290

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($4.10) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

CNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 228 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.67) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.18) to GBX 235 ($3.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 259.08 ($3.66).

Shares of CNE stock traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 220.60 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,414,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 164.20 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 237 ($3.35).

In related news, insider James Smith sold 209,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.97), for a total value of £440,157.90 ($622,131.31).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. The company also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.

