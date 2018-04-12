Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) PT Raised to $55.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,874. The company has a market capitalization of $2,246.80, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $96,486.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $180,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,281.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

