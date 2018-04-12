Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. 262,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,251.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $96,486.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

