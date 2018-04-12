Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caladrius Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 49.5381214671876 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on CLBS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

