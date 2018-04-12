BidaskClub Upgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to “Buy”

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

CVGW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.45. 87,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,251. The company has a market cap of $1,613.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $692,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BidaskClub Upgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to “Buy”” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/calavo-growers-cvgw-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.