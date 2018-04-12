California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Torchmark worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 17.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 2.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Torchmark by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Torchmark news, VP Michael Clay Majors sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,920,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $420,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 654,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,034,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,120. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Torchmark stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The stock had a trading volume of 440,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,313. The stock has a market cap of $9,602.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $73.99 and a one year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Torchmark’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMK shares. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price target on shares of Torchmark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. UBS started coverage on shares of Torchmark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torchmark in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-grows-stake-in-torchmark-co-tmk-updated-updated-updated.html.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.