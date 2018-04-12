Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sprint were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sprint by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprint by 1,017.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 283,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 258,219 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprint by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprint by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 251,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Sprint stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,575.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr cut shares of Sprint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank purchased 6,149,090 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,926,831.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

