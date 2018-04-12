California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,169 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of IDEX worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG increased its stake in IDEX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 129,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,313,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.10.

IEX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.20. 223,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,930. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10,821.32, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

