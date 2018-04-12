Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $309,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $750.11, a P/E ratio of -1,016.75, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 206,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/calvin-h-knowlton-sells-8000-shares-of-tabula-rasa-healthcare-inc-trhc-stock.html.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.