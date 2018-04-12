Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBM. William Blair initiated coverage on Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:CBM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 144,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,299. Cambrex has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,781.94, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $182.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cambrex will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambrex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cambrex by 117.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 125,062 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambrex by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 895,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 733,663 shares during the period.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

