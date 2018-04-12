Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.89 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 53,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 24,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83,569.72, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 13,641 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $750,527.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,953,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $5,510,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

