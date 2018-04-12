Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Camden National has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $679.87, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.30%. sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $54,571.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,608.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah A. Jordan purchased 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,815.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,308 shares of company stock worth $99,736. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on Camden National from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

