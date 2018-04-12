CampusCoin (CRYPTO:CMPCO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,333.00

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One CampusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CampusCoin has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $45,333.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006113 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CampusCoin Profile

CampusCoin (CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 582,269,048 coins and its circulating supply is 382,269,048 coins. The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CampusCoin is www.campuscoinproject.org. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CampusCoin Coin Trading

CampusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

