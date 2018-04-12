Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receives $115.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE CM) traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 147,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,095. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39,796.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,689,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,564,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,677 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,001,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,826,000 after purchasing an additional 902,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,830,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,543,000 after purchasing an additional 380,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

