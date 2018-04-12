Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 330,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.67. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.51 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/canadian-solar-csiq-issues-earnings-results-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.