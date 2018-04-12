Cancom (COK) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COK. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($77.78) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($95.06) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cancom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €86.17 ($106.38).

COK traded down €1.10 ($1.36) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €93.90 ($115.93). The stock had a trading volume of 70,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 12 month low of €47.44 ($58.57) and a 12 month high of €83.05 ($102.53).

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

