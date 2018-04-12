Candy Market Cap Tops $0.00 (CANDY)

Candy (CURRENCY:CANDY) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Candy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Candy has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $302,419.00 worth of Candy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Candy has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00794290 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012997 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00039956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00161485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Candy Coin Profile

Candy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Candy is candy.one.

Buying and Selling Candy

Candy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase Candy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Candy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Candy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

